Palo Alto Networks Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW will release its third-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 20.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share. That's up from 66 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Palo Alto Networks projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.28 billion, compared to $1.98 billion a year earlier.

On April 28, Palo Alto Networks entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Protect AI.

Palo Alto Networks shares gained 0.7% to close at $194.30 on Monday.

  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $223 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
  • Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $215 to $225 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.
  • Roth Capital analyst Taz Koujalgi initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $210 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $230 to $205 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Todd Weller initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $205 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

