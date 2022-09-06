ñol

Why Lyft Stock Is Sliding Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 6, 2022 10:47 AM | 1 min read

Lyft Inc LYFT shares are trading lower Tuesday. BofA Securities initiated coverage on the stock earlier this morning. 

BofA Securities analyst Michael McGovern initiated coverage on Lyft with an Underperform rating and announced a $14 price target.

From Last Week: Lyft Faces Multiple Lawsuits From Drivers, Passengers Against Sexual and Physical Assault

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the U.S. behind Uber Technologies Inc UBER, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app.

LYFT Price Action: Lyft has a 52-week high of $46.64 and a 52-week low of $11.96.

The stock was down 5.38% at $13.82 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Lyft.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas