Twitter Shares Drop After Price Target Cut; Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

UBS cut Carnival Corporation CCL price target from $23 to $12. Carnival shares fell 0.9% to $9.25 in pre-market trading.

Barclays lowered Dover Corporation DOV price target from $140 to $128. Dover shares rose 1.3% to close at $123.61 on Thursday.

JP Morgan cut the price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA from $52 to $45. Walgreens shares rose 0.2% to $38.30 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo cut the price target on Verizon Communications Inc. VZ from $58 to $52. Verizon shares rose 0.1% to $50.74 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler reduced Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU price target from $110 to $100. Prudential Financial shares rose 1.9% to close at $96.60 on Thursday.

Citigroup cut Agilent Technologies, Inc. A price target from $175 to $140. Agilent shares fell 2.2% to $120.50 in pre-market trading.

Wedbush cut Twitter, Inc. TWTR price target from $54 to $43. Twitter shares fell 3.9% to $37.27 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler reduced the price target for Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $352 to $312. Microsoft shares fell 0.3% to $267.64 in pre-market trading.

UBS lowered price target for Kennametal Inc. KMT from $27 to $19. Kennametal shares fell 3.6% to $23.43 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James reduced the price target on Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ARGO from $60 to $45. Argo Group International shares fell 0.8% to close at $35.76 on Thursday.

