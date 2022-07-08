ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Twitter Shares Drop After Price Target Cut; Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 8, 2022 8:05 AM | 2 min read
  • UBS cut Carnival Corporation CCL price target from $23 to $12. Carnival shares fell 0.9% to $9.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays lowered Dover Corporation DOV price target from $140 to $128. Dover shares rose 1.3% to close at $123.61 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA from $52 to $45. Walgreens shares rose 0.2% to $38.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on Verizon Communications Inc. VZ from $58 to $52. Verizon shares rose 0.1% to $50.74 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU price target from $110 to $100. Prudential Financial shares rose 1.9% to close at $96.60 on Thursday.

Check out this: U.S. Trade Deficit Might Shrink This Much In May, Here's The Major Macro Issues For Thursday

  • Citigroup cut Agilent Technologies, Inc. A price target from $175 to $140. Agilent shares fell 2.2% to $120.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush cut Twitter, Inc. TWTR price target from $54 to $43. Twitter shares fell 3.9% to $37.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced the price target for Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $352 to $312. Microsoft shares fell 0.3% to $267.64 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS lowered price target for Kennametal Inc. KMT from $27 to $19. Kennametal shares fell 3.6% to $23.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James reduced the price target on Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ARGO from $60 to $45. Argo Group International shares fell 0.8% to close at $35.76 on Thursday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings