10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2022 7:44 AM | 2 min read
  • RBC Capital boosted Atkore Inc. ATKR price target from $123 to $170. Atkore shares rose 0.2% to $109.00 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS raised the price target for Airbnb, Inc. ABNB from $178 to $185. Airbnb shares rose 5.1% to $152.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target on Premier, Inc. PINC from $39 to $45. Premier shares rose 1.8% to $36.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $122 to $103. Starbucks shares rose 6.4% to $79.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald reduced the price target on Sprout Social, Inc. SPT from $99 to $80. Sprout Social shares fell 2.4% to close at $62.61 on Tuesday.

  • Oppenheimer cut the price target on Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC from $415 to $350. Paycom Software shares rose 7.4% to $310.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays reduced Biogen Inc. BIIB price target from $219 to $210. Biogen shares fell 0.1% to $205.50 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG reduced Lyft, Inc. LYFT price target from $65 to $60. Lyft shares fell 24.5% to $23.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF price target from $60 to $26. Herbalife shares dropped 15.1% to $23.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel lowered Workiva Inc. WK price target from $120 to $80. Workiva shares fell 10.6% to $84.00 in pre-market trading.

