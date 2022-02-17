10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Cowen & Co. raised Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) price target from $134 to $143. Yum! Brands shares fell 0.3% to $123.00 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut the price target on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) from $450 to $390. Charles River Laboratories shares fell 2.4% to close at $305.28 on Tuesday.
- Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) from $26 to $10. Matterport shares fell 13.4% to $6.86 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) price target from $136 to $83. Roblox shares fell 0.9% to $53.37 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson raised Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) price target from $47 to $50. Nu Skin Enterprises shares fell 0.5% to $55.51 in pre-market trading.
Check out this: ZoomInfo And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
- Raymond James cut the price target on Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) from $115 to $90. Q2 Holdings shares rose 0.3% to $66.28 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) from $70 to $75. CF Industries shares fell 1.6% to $73.20 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut the price target on Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) from $500 to $435. Generac Holdings shares fell 0.5% to $315.03 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) price target from $1,400 to $900. Shopify shares fell 1.5% to $735.42 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies boosted SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) price target from $10 to $12. SFL Corporation shares rose 1.1% to $9.85 in pre-market trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings