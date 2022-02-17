 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 6:50am   Comments
Share:
  • Cowen & Co. raised Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) price target from $134 to $143. Yum! Brands shares fell 0.3% to $123.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) from $450 to $390. Charles River Laboratories shares fell 2.4% to close at $305.28 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) from $26 to $10. Matterport shares fell 13.4% to $6.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) price target from $136 to $83. Roblox shares fell 0.9% to $53.37 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson raised Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) price target from $47 to $50. Nu Skin Enterprises shares fell 0.5% to $55.51 in pre-market trading.

  • Raymond James cut the price target on Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) from $115 to $90. Q2 Holdings shares rose 0.3% to $66.28 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) from $70 to $75. CF Industries shares fell 1.6% to $73.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target on Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) from $500 to $435. Generac Holdings shares fell 0.5% to $315.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) price target from $1,400 to $900. Shopify shares fell 1.5% to $735.42 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies boosted SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) price target from $10 to $12. SFL Corporation shares rose 1.1% to $9.85 in pre-market trading.

