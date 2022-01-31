10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Keybanc cut the price target on The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW from $394 to $335. Sherwin-Williams shares rose 1.6% to close at $287.70 on Friday.
- JP Morgan cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $80 to $64. V.F. Corporation shares fell 1.8% to $61.83 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital boosted Mercer International Inc. MERC price target from $8 to $15. Mercer International shares rose 1.6% to close at $11.15 on Friday.
- Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG price target from $300 to $310. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 1.7% to $276.41 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays lifted the price target for Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND from $70 to $80. Beyond Meat shares rose 5% to $59.39 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lowered Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR price target from $847 to $792. Charter Communications shares rose 0.3% to $591.93 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho raised the price target on Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED from $87 to $90. Consolidated Edison shares rose 2.4% to $86.65 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt reduced the price target on Dynatrace, Inc. DT from $81 to $72. Dynatrace shares gained 1.1% to $53.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. TARO from $75 to $73. Taro Pharmaceutical shares fell 1.3% to $47.30 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut Match Group, Inc. MTCH price target from $176 to $155. Match Group shares fell 0.8% to $108.37 in pre-market trading.
