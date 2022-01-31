4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: ServiceSource International, Superior Industries International And More

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Although US stock futures traded mixed this morning after recording sharp gains in the previous session, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Dakota Territory Resource The Trade: Dakota Territory Resource Corp. DTRC President and CEO Jonathan Awde acquired a total of 8,000 shares at an average price of $4.32. To acquire these shares, it cost $34.56 thousand.

President and CEO Jonathan Awde acquired a total of 8,000 shares at an average price of $4.32. To acquire these shares, it cost $34.56 thousand. What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped about 4% over the past month.

The company’s stock dropped about 4% over the past month. What Dakota Territory Resource Does: Dakota Territory Resource Corp is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. ServiceSource International The Trade : ServiceSource International, Inc. SREV 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 77,399 shares at an average price of $1.00. The insider spent $77.4 thousand to buy those shares.

: 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 77,399 shares at an average price of $1.00. The insider spent $77.4 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company, during November, reported Q3 sales of $48.60 million.

: The company, during November, reported Q3 sales of $48.60 million. What ServiceSource International Does: ServiceSource International Inc is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle management solutions. The firm operates in a single segment which is focused on service offerings that integrate data, processes and cloud technologies. Superior Industries International The Trade : Superior Industries International, Inc. SUP 10% owner Thomas Lynch acquired a total of 143,108 shares at an average price of $3.93. To acquire these shares, it cost $562.31 thousand.

: 10% owner Thomas Lynch acquired a total of 143,108 shares at an average price of $3.93. To acquire these shares, it cost $562.31 thousand. What’s Happening : Superior Industries, during November, reported a Q3 loss of $0.61 per share.

Superior Industries International Does: Superior Industries International Inc is a manufacturer of aluminum wheels for passenger automobiles and light-duty vehicles. PLAYSTUDIOS The Trade : PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS Chairman and CEO Andrew Pascal acquired a total of 32,500 shares at an average price of $3.77. The insider spent $122.63 thousand to buy those shares.

: Chairman and CEO Andrew Pascal acquired a total of 32,500 shares at an average price of $3.77. The insider spent $122.63 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : PLAYSTUDIOS, in November, expanded into the popular puzzle game genre as the exclusive developer and publisher of the Tetris game franchise for mobile devices.

: PLAYSTUDIOS, in November, expanded into the popular puzzle game genre as the exclusive developer and publisher of the Tetris game franchise for mobile devices. What PLAYSTUDIOS Does: PLAYSTUDIOS Inc is engaged in gaming and related business. Some of the games offered by the company include My Vegas Bingo, My Vegas Slots, POP Slots, and Kingdom Boss.