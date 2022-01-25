QQQ
-10.84
364.14
-3.07%
BTC/USD
+ 186.88
36847.23
+ 0.51%
DIA
-5.08
348.89
-1.48%
SPY
-9.96
449.80
-2.26%
TLT
+ 0.18
142.27
+ 0.13%
GLD
+ 0.45
171.58
+ 0.26%

Why Shopify Shares Are Falling Today

byAdam Eckert
January 25, 2022 11:27 am
Why Shopify Shares Are Falling Today

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is trading lower Tuesday following bearish analyst coverage from Keybanc.

Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained Shopify with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $1750 to $1250.

Beck said he lowered the price target on the stock "to better reflect market conditions." The Keybanc analyst expects 2022 revenue growth to be in the low-30% range.

Beck also cited multiple risks that could hold Shopify shares back from reaching estimates including "competition, ability to maintain economic terms with third-party partners, marketing efficiency, platform reliability and security, investment requirements, and macroeconomic and market conditions."

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and midsize businesses, helping merchants to market and manage their businesses.

See Also: Why American Express Stock Is Trading Higher Today

SHOP Price Action: Shopify has traded as low as $780 and as high as $1762 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 8.19% at $863.39 at time of publication.

Photo: Open Grid Scheduler from Flickr.

Posted-In:

Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

