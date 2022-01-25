Why Shopify Shares Are Falling Today

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is trading lower Tuesday following bearish analyst coverage from Keybanc.

Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained Shopify with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $1750 to $1250.

Beck said he lowered the price target on the stock "to better reflect market conditions." The Keybanc analyst expects 2022 revenue growth to be in the low-30% range.

Beck also cited multiple risks that could hold Shopify shares back from reaching estimates including "competition, ability to maintain economic terms with third-party partners, marketing efficiency, platform reliability and security, investment requirements, and macroeconomic and market conditions."

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and midsize businesses, helping merchants to market and manage their businesses.

SHOP Price Action: Shopify has traded as low as $780 and as high as $1762 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 8.19% at $863.39 at time of publication.

Photo: Open Grid Scheduler from Flickr.