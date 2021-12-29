10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Tigress Financial lifted the price target on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) from $271 to $314. McDonald's shares fell 0.1% to close at $267.88 on Tuesday.
- Argus Research boosted the price target on Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) from $410 to $490. Cintas shares rose 0.5% to close at $444.10 on Tuesday.
- Needham boosted Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) price target from $62 to $66. Tenable shares fell 0.8% to close at $55.46 on Tuesday.
- B of A Securities cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) price target from $37 to $34. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.8% to $12.35 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) price target from $23 to $28. Dynavax Technologies shares gained 1.4% to $14.40 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut the price target on Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) from $12 to $9.5. Cellebrite DI shares rose 5.2% to close at $8.35 on Tuesday.
- Compass Point boosted Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG) price target from $14.5 to $27. Bluerock Residential Growth shares fell 1.7% to $26.22 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lowered the price target for N-able, Inc. (NASDAQ:NABL) from $17 to $13.5. N-able shares fell 2.9% to $10.89 in pre-market trading.
- Argus Research raised the price target for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from $68 to $73. Edison International shares rose 0.1% to $68.21 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) price target from $29 to $32. Datto Holding shares fell 3.5% to $26.00 in pre-market trading.
