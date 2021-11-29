Why Zscaler Shares Are Rising Today
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) is trading higher Monday after multiple analyst firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets, respectively.
Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained Zscaler with a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $345 to $390.
RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Zscaler with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $326 to $380.
ZScaler is set to announce its fiscal first-quarter financial results after the market closes on Nov. 30.
Zscaler is a security-as-a-service firm that offers its customers cloud-delivered solutions for protecting user devices and data.
ZS Price Action: ZScaler has traded as high as $376.11 and as low as $143.40 over a 52-week period.
The stock was up 5.16% at $354.28 at time of publication.
