Why Zscaler Shares Are Rising Today

byAdam Eckert
November 29, 2021 11:53 am
Why Zscaler Shares Are Rising Today

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) is trading higher Monday after multiple analyst firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets, respectively.

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained Zscaler with a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $345 to $390.

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Zscaler with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $326 to $380.

ZScaler is set to announce its fiscal first-quarter financial results after the market closes on Nov. 30.

See Also: Omicron Variant Concerns Present 'Clear Buying Opportunity' In Apple And These Tech Stocks, Says Analyst

Zscaler is a security-as-a-service firm that offers its customers cloud-delivered solutions for protecting user devices and data.

ZS Price Action: ZScaler has traded as high as $376.11 and as low as $143.40 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 5.16% at $354.28 at time of publication.

