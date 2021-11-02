10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- JP Morgan lowered The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) price target from $171 to $147. Clorox shares rose 2.1% to $166.80 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) from $52 to $60. Alcoa shares rose 0.7% to $47.06 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) price target from $490 to $460. Roku shares fell 0.2% to $317.20 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) price target from $255 to $270. McKesson shares rose 0.1% to close at $208.08 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler lifted the price target on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) from $72 to $88. ZoomInfo Technologies shares rose 8.2% to $73.97 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) price target from $125 to $130. Fabrinet shares rose 2.4% to close at $98.28 on Monday.
- B. Riley Securities cut the price target on Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) from $9 to $5. Triterras shares fell 17.3% to $6.19 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan reduced EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) price target from $41 to $17. EverQuote shares fell 8.8% to $13.08 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target on Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) from $107 to $90. Encompass Health shares rose 0.5% to close at $63.89 on Monday.
- Keybanc reduced the price target for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) from $95 to $56. Chegg shares dipped 31.9% to $42.76 in pre-market trading.
