10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

byLisa Levin
October 4, 2021 8:31 am
  • RBC Capital boosted Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) price target from $745 to $755. Tesla shares rose 2.9% to $797.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) price target from $240 to $260. Union Pacific shares rose 1.5% to $204.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) from $517 to $509. Domino's shares fell 0.1% to $475.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lowered the price target on Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) from $40 to $36. Purple Innovation shares rose 0.9% to close at $21.20 on Friday.
  • SVB Leerink lifted BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) price target from $66 to $68. BridgeBio Pharma shares rose 1.9% to close at $47.74 on Friday.
  • Barclays raised the price target on Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) from $64 to $75. Southwest Airlines shares rose 1.5% to $55.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho reduced the price target on The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) from $60 to $55. Southern shares rose 0.1% to $61.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) price target from $700 to $796. ServiceNow shares rose 1.1% to $640.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) from $22 to $19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 0.5% to $14.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lowered Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) price target from $212 to $209. Acuity Brands shares rose 0.2% to close at $173.79 on Friday.

