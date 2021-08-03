fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.39
363.21
+ 0.38%
DIA
+ 2.09
346.26
+ 0.6%
SPY
+ 2.54
435.05
+ 0.58%
TLT
-0.20
150.87
-0.13%
GLD
-0.25
169.86
-0.14%

Why First Solar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
August 3, 2021 12:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares are trading higher after Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $113 price target.

Strength possibly also in sympathy with other solar stocks amid SolarEdge Technologies, which gained after reporting strong Q2 results and issuing upbeat Q3 guidance.

First Solar provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems.

First Solar's stock was trading about 4% higher at $91.82 per share on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $112.50 and a 52-week low of $59.52. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Sunrun, First Solar And Enphase Energy Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several solar stocks including Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN), First Solar, Inc. read more

Guggenheim Initiates Coverage On First Solar with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $113

Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha initiates coverage on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $113. read more

What Did Susquehanna Financial Like About First Solar To Upgrade Stock?

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) seems to be witnessing improving demand and pricing power for its thin-film panels, according to Susquehanna Financial Group. read more

Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral on First Solar, Raises Price Target to $89

Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison maintains First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $80 to $89. read more