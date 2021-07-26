Why SentinelOne's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) is trading higher Monday morning after multiple analyst firms initiated coverage on the stock with bullish ratings and price targets.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Essex initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $57.

BTIG initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $61.

Needham analyst Alex Henderson initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $58.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia initiated coverage on SentinelOne with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $57.

Cowen & Co. analyst Shaul Eyal initiated coverage on SentinelOne with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $60.

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiated coverage on SentinelOne with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $55.

Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60.

Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $54.

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $48.

B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $62.

Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala initiated coverage on SentinelOne with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $56.

SentinelOne Inc operates an autonomous cybersecurity platform.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 7.3% at $49.98.