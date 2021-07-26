Why SentinelOne's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) is trading higher Monday morning after multiple analyst firms initiated coverage on the stock with bullish ratings and price targets.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Essex initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $57.
- BTIG initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $61.
- Needham analyst Alex Henderson initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $58.
- Barclays analyst Saket Kalia initiated coverage on SentinelOne with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $57.
- Cowen & Co. analyst Shaul Eyal initiated coverage on SentinelOne with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $60.
- Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiated coverage on SentinelOne with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $55.
- Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $54.
- Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $48.
- B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $62.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala initiated coverage on SentinelOne with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $56.
SentinelOne Inc operates an autonomous cybersecurity platform.
At last check Monday, the stock was up 7.3% at $49.98.
