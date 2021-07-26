fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.28
367.92
+ 0.08%
DIA
+ 0.10
350.47
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 0.45
439.50
+ 0.1%
TLT
+ 0.22
148.28
+ 0.15%
GLD
-0.09
168.65
-0.05%

Why SentinelOne's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
July 26, 2021 11:14 am
SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) is trading higher Monday morning after multiple analyst firms initiated coverage on the stock with bullish ratings and price targets. 

  • Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Essex initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $57.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $61.
  • Needham analyst Alex Henderson initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $58.
  • Barclays analyst Saket Kalia initiated coverage on SentinelOne with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $57.
  • Cowen & Co. analyst Shaul Eyal initiated coverage on SentinelOne with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $60.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiated coverage on SentinelOne with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $55.
  • Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $54.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $48.
  • B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani initiated coverage on SentinelOne with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $62.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala initiated coverage on SentinelOne with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $56.

SentinelOne Inc operates an autonomous cybersecurity platform.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 7.3% at $49.98.

