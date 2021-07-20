fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.33
349.35
+ 1.5%
DIA
+ 5.65
334.23
+ 1.66%
SPY
+ 6.97
418.01
+ 1.64%
TLT
-1.63
153.09
-1.08%
GLD
-0.32
169.93
-0.19%

Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
July 20, 2021 2:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $80 to $90.

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju attributed the Outperform rating and price target raise to 3 key factors:

  1. Potential for better-than-expected DAU growth with a revamped Android app released in more geographies.
  2. Potential for better-than-expected ad revenue on ramping product rollouts and marketer adoption.
  3. Monetization optionality from increased engagement from Games, Maps, and longer term Spotlight.

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images.

Snap's stock was trading about 5% higher at $62.56 per share on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $73.59 and a 52-week low of $20.61.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher on Friday after Credit Suisse maintained its Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $30 to $32 per share. read more

Why These Social Media Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several social media companies such as Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) and Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) read more

Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on Snap, Raises Price Target to $90

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintains Snap (NYSE:SNAP) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $80 to $90. read more

Facebook's Antitrust Case: 'It Will Be Very Difficult To Break Up'

Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares traded higher on Monday, briefly reaching a $1 trillion market cap, after a judge dismissed two antitrust lawsuits against Facebook brought by the FTC and a coalition of U.S. read more