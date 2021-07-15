fbpx
This Analyst Call On Square Stock Has Everyone 'Buzzing'

byAdam Eckert
July 15, 2021 12:06 pm
The call that everyone is buzzing about today is Mizuho Securities' reiteration of Square Inc (NYSE:SQ), Jim Cramer said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

What Happened: Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev reiterated Square with a Buy rating and a price target of $380. The analyst said Square's Cash App products have a visible growth path to average revenue per user of $150 to $200.

"We believe Cash App may be en route to becoming the ultimate neo-bank and the money center bank of the future. This could make buying SQ analogous to buying JPMorgan in 1871," Dolev said in the note.

Related Link: Cash App Launches 'Buy The Dip' Feature: Could This Continue Square's Huge Growth?

When someone makes a call that references 1871, it's going to get mentioned on CNBC, Cramer emphasized.

SQ Price Action: Square has traded as high as $283.18 and as low as $111.14 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was down 1.3% at $235.85.

Photo: courtesy of Square.

