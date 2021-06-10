Why ServiceNow's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock, announced a $695 price target and added the stock to its Conviction List.
ServiceNow also announced an integration deal with Zscaler to offer enterprise cloud data control and threat detection and response.
ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model.
ServiceNow's stock was trading 4.4% higher at $485.17 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $598.37 and a 52-week low of $372.87.
Latest Ratings for NOW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|May 2021
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for NOW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingPrice Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas