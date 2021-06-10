 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why ServiceNow's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Share:

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock, announced a $695 price target and added the stock to its Conviction List.

ServiceNow also announced an integration deal with Zscaler to offer enterprise cloud data control and threat detection and response.

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model.

ServiceNow's stock was trading 4.4% higher at $485.17 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $598.37 and a 52-week low of $372.87.

Latest Ratings for NOW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy
May 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NOW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NOW)

Elliott Management Acquired Over 10% Stake in Dropbox
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: ServiceNow
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Keurig Dr Pepper And ServiceNow
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPrice Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NOWGoldman SachsMaintains695.0
LCIRoth CapitalMaintains7.0
CMEAtlantic EquitiesDowngrades235.0
QTSTruist SecuritiesDowngrades78.0
OGNEvercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage On
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com