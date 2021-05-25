 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 8:01am   Comments
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target for Dollar General Corporation. (NYSE: DG) from $215 to $225. Dollar General shares fell 3.9% to close at $197.15 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler lowered Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) price target from $88 to $67. Cimarex Energy shares fell 7.1% to close at $66.14 on Monday.
  • Raymond James reduced the price target on Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) from $27 to $12. Viking Therapeutics shares fell 2.6% to $5.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush raised Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) price target from $114 to $118. Shake Shack shares rose 5.8% to $89.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) price target from $33 to $37. OGE Energy shares fell 0.6% to $33.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) from $27 to $35. Gap shares rose 1.3% to $33.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) price target from $415 to $377. MongoDB shares rose 0.1% to $286.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised the price target on Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) from $102 to $110. Plexus shares rose 0.3% to close at $99.27 on Monday.
  • Keybanc reduced Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) price target from $52 to $50. Sunnova Energy shares fell 1.8% to settle at $28.41 on Monday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) from $65 to $35. 89bio shares rose 0.8% to $19.55 in pre-market trading.

