 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
  • Mizuho raised Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $4,000 to $4,400. Amazon shares rose 2.5% to $3,556.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer lowered the price target for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) from $85 to $70. Twitter shares fell 12.4% to $56.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup boosted Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) price target from $80 to $90. Western Digital shares rose 4.4% to $74.25 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital boosted Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) price target from $114 to $126. Alliance Data shares jumped 10% to close at $118.64 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush boosted the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $475 to $480. Domino's shares fell 0.5% to $414.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted the price target on United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) from $370 to $390. United Rentals shares fell 0.4% to $326.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird boosted Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) price target from $57 to $72. Textron shares rose 0.3% to $63.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) price target from $235 to $265. McDonald's shares fell 0.3% to $234.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted the price target on CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) from $33 to $38. CryoLife shares fell 0.6% to close at $23.49 on Thursday.
  • Macquarie cut the price target for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from $52 to $40. Discovery shares fell 0.7% to $37.68 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + ADS)

22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Amazon Beats Q1 Views
Amazon Continues To Outpace Google, Facebook On Ad-Revenue Growth: What You Need To Know
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
5 Stocks To Watch For April 30, 2021
Waymo Looks Beyond Parent Google For Funding
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AMZNRaymond JamesMaintains4,125.0
ALTARaymond JamesMaintains46.0
CTXSMorgan StanleyMaintains143.0
CATMorgan StanleyMaintains181.0
CARRMorgan StanleyMaintains57.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com