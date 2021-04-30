10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Mizuho raised Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $4,000 to $4,400. Amazon shares rose 2.5% to $3,556.30 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer lowered the price target for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) from $85 to $70. Twitter shares fell 12.4% to $56.99 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) price target from $80 to $90. Western Digital shares rose 4.4% to $74.25 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital boosted Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) price target from $114 to $126. Alliance Data shares jumped 10% to close at $118.64 on Thursday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $475 to $480. Domino's shares fell 0.5% to $414.02 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lifted the price target on United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) from $370 to $390. United Rentals shares fell 0.4% to $326.00 in pre-market trading.
- Baird boosted Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) price target from $57 to $72. Textron shares rose 0.3% to $63.33 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) price target from $235 to $265. McDonald's shares fell 0.3% to $234.62 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted the price target on CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) from $33 to $38. CryoLife shares fell 0.6% to close at $23.49 on Thursday.
- Macquarie cut the price target for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from $52 to $40. Discovery shares fell 0.7% to $37.68 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings