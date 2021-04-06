So What's Up With Peloton Stock And Uber Stock Today?

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher Tuesday morning by around 5% after Credit Suisse initiates coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $164 price target, offsetting a downgrade from Evercore.

Peloton has a 52-week-high of $171.09 and a 52-week-low of $26.06.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, which include a touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading higher by around 2.5% after Evercore assumed coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a $74 price target.

Uber has a 52-week high of $64.05 and a 52-week low of $23.93.

Uber develops and operates proprietary technology applications that connect consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.