 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

So What's Up With Peloton Stock And Uber Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 11:16am   Comments
Share:
So What's Up With Peloton Stock And Uber Stock Today?

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher Tuesday morning by around 5% after Credit Suisse initiates coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $164 price target, offsetting a downgrade from Evercore.

Peloton has a 52-week-high of $171.09 and a 52-week-low of $26.06.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, which include a touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading higher by around 2.5% after Evercore assumed coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a $74 price target.

Uber has a 52-week high of $64.05 and a 52-week low of $23.93.

Uber develops and operates proprietary technology applications that connect consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Latest Ratings for UBER

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Evercore ISI GroupAssumesOutperform
Apr 2021JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021Vertical ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for UBER
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

9 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
What's Happening With XRP (Ripple) Today?
Argo AI Mulling SPAC Or IPO Deal This Year
California Proposes Electric Vehicles Standard For Rideshare Companies
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2021
Olo Share Are Trading Lower After DoorDash Levels Fraud Charges: FT
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GOOGEvercore ISI GroupAssumes2,525.0
TFIIMorgan StanleyMaintains100.0
APDWells FargoMaintains320.0
ILMNWells FargoMaintains330.0
LINWells FargoMaintains311.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com