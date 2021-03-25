 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 7:56am   Comments
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for RH (NYSE: RH) from $570 to $610. RH shares rose 7.2% to $520.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from $50 to $59. Cisco shares rose 2% to $50.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) price target from $160 to $200. Expedia shares rose 0.3% to $166.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg lifted International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) price target from $139 to $160. International Flavors shares rose 0.3% to close at $136.43 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) from $55 to $47. Maxar Technologies shares rose 3.5% to $34.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities raised the price target for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) from $82 to $95. Winnebago shares rose 1.4% to $72.44 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) price target from $52 to $54. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.2% to close at $24.12 on Wednesday.
  • Needham lifted the price target for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE: MEG) from $35 to $50. Montrose Environmental shares fell 1.6% to close at $39.63 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) from $33 to $40. Cactus shares rose 2.4% to close at $30.26 on Wednesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) price target from $105 to $110. PVH shares rose 0.8% to close at $95.69 on Wednesday.

