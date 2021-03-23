10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) from $245 to $225. Dollar General shares rose 0.5% to $195.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) price target from $197 to $202. 3M shares fell 0.3% to $188.84 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lowered the price target on So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) from $16 to $14. So-Young International shares rose 2.4% to $10.25 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) from $42 to $32. SunPower shares fell 1.6% to $33.90 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) price target from $265 to $276. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares rose 2.5% to close at $248.07 on Monday.
- Berenberg raised the price target for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) from $25 to $34. Evoqua Water Technologies shares rose 1.4% to $25.58 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) price target from $50 to $62. Viant Technology shares rose 14.3% to close at $59.74 on Monday.
- KeyBanc lifted Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) price target from $22 to $27. Box shares rose 1% to $23.89 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink cut the price target for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) from $196 to $156. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.1% to $155.09 in pre-market trading.
- Berenberg raised the price target for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) from $304 to $314. Burlington Stores shares fell 0.8% to $301.68 in pre-market trading.
