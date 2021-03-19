What's Happening With Alibaba Stock And Boeing Stock Today?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Alibaba and Boeing today.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintains Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) with a Buy and raises the price target from $326 to $330.

Following the price target update by Truist, shares of Alibaba are up by 2.03% at $241.22.

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintains Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) with a Positive and raises the price target from $250 to $300.

Shares of Boeing are trading slightly lower, however, by 0.4% at $254.99.