What's Happening With Alibaba Stock And Boeing Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 11:08am   Comments
What's Happening With Alibaba Stock And Boeing Stock Today?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Alibaba and Boeing today.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintains Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) with a Buy and raises the price target from $326 to $330.

Following the price target update by Truist, shares of Alibaba are up by 2.03% at $241.22. 

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintains Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) with a Positive and raises the price target from $250 to $300.

Shares of Boeing are trading slightly lower, however, by 0.4% at $254.99.

