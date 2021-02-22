Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 7:59am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
  • KeyBanc boosted Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) price target from $94 to $115. Papa John's shares rose 2% to close at $103.68 on Friday.
  • Needham lifted the price target for Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) from $150 to $195. Silicon Laboratories shares rose 10.4% to close at $162.84 on Friday.
  • SVB Leerink lifted Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) price target from $32 to $74. Applied Molecular Transport shares jumped 19.4% to close at $64.47 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) from $26 to $34. Provention Bio shares rose 3.4% to close at $14.85 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) from $75 to $65. Consolidated Edison shares fell 0.7% to $67.70 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) from $38 to $23. AngloGold Ashanti shares fell 0.3% to $20.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) price target from $98 to $110. Overstock.com shares fell 4.2% to $97.00 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target on Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) from $86 to $98. Magna International shares fell 0.1% to $83.25 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) from $6 to $18. Evolus shares fell 8.9% to $ 11.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised Southern Co (NYSE: SO) price target from $61 to $68. Southern shares fell 0.9% to close at $59.31 on Friday.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AU + AMTI)

80 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Supply Deal, Orphan Drug Designation For Travere, COVID-19 Boost For Quidel, Opko
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lily-Rigel Licensing Deal, vTv Starts Early Stage Psoriasis Study, Immunic Data Readout
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Funding For Gene Therapy Research, Priority Review For Amgen Cancer Drug, Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Supply Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DermTech Soars On Contract, Fluidigm Plunges On Earnings, Decision Day For Regeneron, Bioventus Debuts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SHLSGuggenheimInitiates Coverage On48.0
ALNYGuggenheimDowngrades162.0
NKTRBenchmarkDowngrades26.0
TDSJP MorganDowngrades22.0
USMJP MorganDowngrades35.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com