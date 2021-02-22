10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- KeyBanc boosted Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) price target from $94 to $115. Papa John's shares rose 2% to close at $103.68 on Friday.
- Needham lifted the price target for Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) from $150 to $195. Silicon Laboratories shares rose 10.4% to close at $162.84 on Friday.
- SVB Leerink lifted Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) price target from $32 to $74. Applied Molecular Transport shares jumped 19.4% to close at $64.47 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) from $26 to $34. Provention Bio shares rose 3.4% to close at $14.85 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) from $75 to $65. Consolidated Edison shares fell 0.7% to $67.70 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) from $38 to $23. AngloGold Ashanti shares fell 0.3% to $20.76 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) price target from $98 to $110. Overstock.com shares fell 4.2% to $97.00 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) from $86 to $98. Magna International shares fell 0.1% to $83.25 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) from $6 to $18. Evolus shares fell 8.9% to $ 11.20 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised Southern Co (NYSE: SO) price target from $61 to $68. Southern shares fell 0.9% to close at $59.31 on Friday.
