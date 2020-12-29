7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) from $84 to $50. Arcturus Therapeutics shares fell 33.6% to $61.29 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE) price target from $40 to $10. Aprea Therapeutics shares rose 2.6% to $5.64 in pre-market trading.
- Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) price target from $79 to $69. Arcturus Therapeutics shares fell 33.6% to $61.29 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) price target from $32 to $35. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.6% to $30.12 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from $79 to $91. Cognizant Technology shares closed at $81.37 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs raised Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) price target from $47 to $70. Snap shares rose 6% to $51.15 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) from $16 to $14. Lantheus shares rose 0.4% to close at $14.80 on Monday.
