Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Share:
  • UBS lowered the price target for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) from $162 to $114. Disney shares closed at $106.63 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) from $88 to $79. Booz Allen Hamilton shares closed at $77.26 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) from $79 to $93. AbbVie shares closed at $83.45 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) from $115 to $105. Waste Connections closed at $88.04 on Friday.
  • Benchmark cut Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) price target from $18 to $8. Biofrontera shares closed at $6.61 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) from $185 to $201. Ascendis Pharma closed at $129.00 on Friday.
  • Wedbush lowered Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) price target from $110 to $50. Dine Brands closed at $33.90 on Friday.
  • Needham raised the price target for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) from $144 to $157. Seattle Genetics closed at $136.87 on Friday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lowered American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) price target from $103 to $95. American Electric Power shares closed at $86.38 on Friday.
  • Barclays reduced the price target on Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) from $76 to $53. Viasat closed at $41.07 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEP + ABBV)

Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AbbVie, Domino's Pizza And More
RNC Genter Capital CEO Likes Tech, Health Care, Financials In Volatile Market
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amarin Faces Legal Setback, Milestone Payment Kicks In For CytomX, Savara, Reata Disclose COVID-19 Disruptions
Portfolio Manager Offers Buying Tips: Focus On What You Own
7 Safe Dividend Plays For 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BPMPB of A SecuritiesUpgrades
ESISunTrust Robinson HumphreyUpgrades11.0
HCSGBairdUpgrades28.0
MTCHNomura InstinetMaintains84.0
ICEBerenbergUpgrades106.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com