10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- UBS lowered the price target for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) from $162 to $114. Disney shares closed at $106.63 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) from $88 to $79. Booz Allen Hamilton shares closed at $77.26 on Friday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) from $79 to $93. AbbVie shares closed at $83.45 on Friday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) from $115 to $105. Waste Connections closed at $88.04 on Friday.
- Benchmark cut Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) price target from $18 to $8. Biofrontera shares closed at $6.61 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) from $185 to $201. Ascendis Pharma closed at $129.00 on Friday.
- Wedbush lowered Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) price target from $110 to $50. Dine Brands closed at $33.90 on Friday.
- Needham raised the price target for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) from $144 to $157. Seattle Genetics closed at $136.87 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group lowered American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) price target from $103 to $95. American Electric Power shares closed at $86.38 on Friday.
- Barclays reduced the price target on Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) from $76 to $53. Viasat closed at $41.07 on Friday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings