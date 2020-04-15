Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020
  • Jefferies lowered Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) price target from $290 to $275. Mastercard shares closed at $270.72 on Tuesday.
  • Loop Capital lowered the price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) from $14 to $7. American Eagle shares closed at $9.52 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital raised Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) price target from $115 to $125. Target shares closed at $108.38 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) from $31 to $43. Moderna closed at $34.66 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from $153 to $157. Johnson & Johnson closed at $146.03 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel reduced the price target for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA) from $17.5 to $6.5. Covanta closed at $8.76 on Tuesday.
  • Rosenblatt cut Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) price target from $615 to $600. Charter Communications closed at $489.57 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush lowered the price target for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from $100 to $67. Jack in the Box shares closed at $44.33 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) from $59 to $67. General Mills shares closed at $58.85 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) from $145 to $180. Teladoc Health closed at $157.33 on Tuesday.

