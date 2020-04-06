Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2020 8:30am   Comments
  • Jefferies cut Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $800 to $650. Tesla closed at $480.01 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) from $95 to $105. Zoom Video Communications closed at $128.20 on Friday.
  • Needham lowered F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) price target from $160 to $140. F5 Networks shares closed at $107.30 on Friday.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered the price target on J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from $131 to $114. J B Hunt closed at $89.76 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from $49 to $36. Southwest closed at $30.54 on Friday.
  • Susquehanna reduced Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) price target from $38 to $22. Steven Madden shares closed at $20.48 on Friday.
  • Bernstein lowered the price target for Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR) from $20.4 to $15.3. Baker Hughes shares closed at $10.40 on Friday.
  • UBS lowered the price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NYSE: BIG) from $49 to $44. Walgreens shares closed at $40.72 on Friday.
  • Mizuho reduced the price target for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ: CTRE) from $19 to $13. Caretrust REIT shares closed at $13.04 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target on Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) from $7.5 to $5.5. Livent closed at $4.73 on Friday.

