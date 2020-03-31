10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Barclays lowered the price target for Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR) from $18 to $15. Baker Hughes closed at $10.96 on Monday.
- Nomura cut Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) price target from $195 to $190. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $179.71 on Monday.
- Citigroup cut Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) price target from $170 to $167. Microsoft closed at $160.23 on Monday.
- Benchmark lowered the price target for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from $206 to $165. Union Pacific closed at $140.20 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) price target from $280 to $215. Martin Marietta Materials shares closed at $179.52 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target for Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) from $35 to $13. Avrobio shares closed at $16.53 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) from $27 to $4. Amarin shares closed at $13.58 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $390 to $380. Domino's closed at $346.75 on Monday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $240 to $290. Broadcom closed at $240.11 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) from $24 to $31. Slack shares closed at $28.21 on Monday.
