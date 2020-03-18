10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- B. Riley cut the price target on Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from $59 to $22. Childrens Place closed at $20.30 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James cut FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $167 to $150. FedEx shares closed at $94.96 on Tuesday.
- Needham cut the price target for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) from $189 to $172. Mongodb shares closed at $114.52 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from $115 to $127. Walmart shares closed at $119.26 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital lowered the price target for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from $37 to $30. HD Supply shares closed at $27.41 on Tuesday.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $370 to $500. Tesla closed at $430.20 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. cut American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) price target from $144 to $100. American Express shares closed at $86.58 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital cut ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) price target from $58 to $46. ViacomCBS closed at $12.74 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) from $5 to $10. United Natural Foods closed at $10.01 on Tuesday.
- AltaCorp Capital lowered the price target on Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) from $3.15 to $1.2. Hexo closed at $0.45 on Tuesday.
