10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- B. Riley FBR lowered Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) price target from $18 to $13. Cars.com closed at $8.89 on Wednesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) from $72 to $135. Teladoc Health shares closed at $116.86 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) from $22 to $30. Virgin Galactic shares closed at $28.75 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $75 to $86. Square closed at $76.59 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) from $75 to $90. Carvana closed at $101.56 on Wednesday.
- Needham lowered Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) price target from $46 to $42. Nutanix shares closed at $32.63 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital raised AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) price target from $57 to $59. AlarmCom shares closed at $48.03 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) from $22 to $27. Sprout Social closed at $17.70 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright cut raised the price target for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) from $170 to $161. GW Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $107.00 on Wednesday.
- Needham cut the price target for Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from $2200 to $2000. Booking closed at $1,678.20 on Wednesday.
