10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2020 8:35am   Comments
  • Wells Fargo lowered PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) price target from $115 to $110. PVH closed at $89.37 on Friday.
  • Bernstein raised the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $325 to $730. Tesla shares closed at $800.03 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) from $85 to $90. Dominion Energy shares closed at $87.46 on Friday.
  • H.C. Wainwright cut the price target for Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) from $6 to $3. Acasti Pharma closed at $0.57 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies In (NASDAQ: ITCI) from $43 to $47. Intra-Cellular Therapies closed at $22.84 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target on Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) from $115 to $124. Waste Management closed at $125.75 on Friday.
  • Baird lifted Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) price target from $265 to $275. Lululemon shares closed at $254.41 on Friday.
  • UBS boosted T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) price target from $96 to $112. T-Mobile shares closed at $96.48 on Friday.
  • Argus Research boosted the price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from $10 to $15. Teva Pharmaceutical shares closed at $12.22 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. lifted the price target for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $195 to $210. salesforce.com closed at $189.95 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

