8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Jefferies raised the price target on Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SLGL) from $14 to $24. Sol Gel closed at $14.60 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright boosted the price target for Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: UROV) from $28 to $33. Urovant Sciences shares closed at $13.10 on Monday.
- SVB Leerink lowered Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) price target from $33 to $10. Wave Life Sciences shares closed at $7.99 on Monday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target on Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) from $25 to $30. Hain Celestial closed at $25.53 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. lowered the price target for Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) from $42 to $39. Core Laboratories shares closed at $47.46 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright boosted the price target for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SLGL) from $23 to $26. Sol Gel closed at $14.60 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse lifted Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) price target from $67 to $69. Activision Blizzard closed at $58.88 on Monday.
- Benchmark raised the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $240 to $275. NVIDIA shares closed at $232.32 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.