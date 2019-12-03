10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) from $3.25 to $2. Nabors Industries shares closed at $2.04 on Monday.
- Raymond James raised Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) price target from $150 to $170. Coupa Software shares closed at $148.94 on Monday.
- Baird cut the price target on Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) from $49 to $46. Zions Bancorporation closed at $49.50 on Monday.
- Needham boosted the price target for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $150 to $200. Roku shares closed at $136.07 on Monday.
- PiperJaffray lifted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $372 to $423. Tesla shares closed at $334.87 on Monday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) from $10 to $8. Evolent Health closed at $7.51 on Monday.
- UBS boosted Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) price target from $415 to $440. Boston Beer shares closed at $373.12 on Monday.
- Citigroup raised Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $1,450 to $1,500. Alphabet shares closed at $1,288.86 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray raised the price target for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) from $55 to $60. Audentes Therapeutics shares closed at $28.61 on Monday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $410 to $325. Netflix shares closed at $309.99 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
