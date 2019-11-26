10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- JMP Securities raised Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) price target from $135 to $155. Splunk shares closed at $147.64 on Monday.
- Sidoti & Co. cut the price target for MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) from $69 to $60. MTS Systems shares closed at $60.56 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse boosted JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) price target from $135 to $138. JPMorgan shares closed at $131.49 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) price target from $22 to $34. Nutanix shares closed at $28.75 on Monday.
- UBS lifted the price target on Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) from $104 to $114. Ross Stores closed at $113.33 on Monday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) from $63 to $70. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $47.76 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from $120 to $135. Tiffany shares closed at $133.25 on Monday.
- Mizuho raised the price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) from $270 to $300. UnitedHealth shares closed at $282.67 on Monday.
- Bank of America boosted the price target on Honeywell International Inc.(NYSE: HON) from $185 to $203. Honeywell closed at $176.51 on Monday.
- Longbow Research lifted the price target for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from $66 to $79. Owens Corning shares closed at $66.63 on Monday.
