10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2019 9:39am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley cut Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) price target from $219 to $180. Workday shares closed at $165.98 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) from $84 to $90. ViaSat shares closed at $71.83 on Friday.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered the price target on US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR) from $60 to $47. US Concrete closed at $43.07 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from $68 to $77. Owens Corning shares closed at $65.16 on Friday.
  • Buckingham Research raised State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) price target from $73 to $84. State Street shares closed at $72.54 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) price target from $616 to $578. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $592.77 on Friday.
  • Mizuho lifted the price target for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) from $31 to $33. JD.Com shares closed at $33.55 on Friday.
  • Citi raised the price target for Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) from $23 to $27. Amarin shares closed at $24.02 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) from $91 to $81. Progressive shares closed at $72.90 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $140 to $169. Splunk closed at $119.20 on Friday.

 

 

