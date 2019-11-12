Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2019 8:14am   Comments
  • MKM Partners lowered the price target for Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) from $38 to $28. Slack shares closed at $20.13 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) from $67 to $43. DXC Technology shares closed at $29.40 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) from $66 to $55. Crowdstrike closed at $46.20 on Monday.
  • Baird cut the price target for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) from $26 to $19. Cellular Biomedicine shares closed at $17.89 on Monday.
  • Imperial Capital raised Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) price target from $72.5 to $80. Planet Fitness shares closed at $67.73 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital cut Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) price target from $77 to $71. Albemarle shares closed at $67.73 on Monday.
  • HSBC lowered Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) price target from $99 to $96. Eaton shares closed at $91.88 on Monday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE: KDMN) from $8 to $10. Kadmon shares closed at $2.99 on Monday.
  • UBS raised the price target for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $103 to $112. Target shares closed at $110.45 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target on Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) from $44 to $40. Arch Capital closed at $40.79 on Monday.

