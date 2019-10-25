Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2019 9:28am   Comments
  • Citigroup raised MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) price target from $115 to $124. MKS Instruments’ shares closed at $94.64 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from $85 to $81. Gilead’s shares closed at $66.58 on Thursday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) price target from $41 to $36. Twitter’s shares closed at $38.83 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James raised Visa Inc (NYSE: V) price target from $193 to $205. Visa's shares closed at $171.32 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $2,200 to $2,100. Amazon’s shares closed at $1762.17 on Thursday.
  • Barclays raised the price target for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $135 to $140. Baidu’s shares closed at $104.15 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley made an upward revision to the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $64 to $65. Intel’s shares closed at $51.72 on Thursday.
  • Barclays raised the price target on Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) from $60 to $82. Visteon’s shares closed at $83.92 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse lifted the price target for Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) from $150 to $157. Equifax shares closed at $139.37 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from $75 to $65. Albemarle’s shares closed at $67.47 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

