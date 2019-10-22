10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- BMO Capital lowered Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) price target from $30.50 to $25. Kennametal shares closed at $30.71 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from $80 to $77. East West Petroleum shares closed at $65.51 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered TripAdvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ: TRIP) price target from $54 to $45. TripAdvisor's shares closed at $37.42 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $210 to $230. Apple's shares closed at $240.51 on Monday.
- Roth Capital raised the price target for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) from $52 to $85. Stamps.com's shares closed at $76.13 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) from $10 to $12. Coty Inc.'s shares closed at $11.48 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) from $180to $195. Motorola Solution's shares closed at $176.01 on Monday.
- TD Securities raised the price target on Intact Financial Corporation (TSE: IFC) from $140 to $145. Intact Financial Corporation closed at $134.96 on Monday.
- Nomura lifted the price target for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) from $24 to $25. Dropbox's shares closed at $18.92 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray lowered the price target on Cronos Group Inc (TSE: CRON) from $18 to $12. Cronos Group's shares closed at $11.10 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.