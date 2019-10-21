10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- UBS raised the price target for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) from $47 to $63. Teradyne shares closed at $58.93 on Friday.
- Bank of America cut the price target on Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from $400 to $370. Boeing closed at $344.00 on Friday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) from $151 to $170. Kansas City Southern shares closed at $145.25 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright boosted Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: FOMX) price target from $10 to $11. Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $3.16 on Friday.
- Raymond James lifted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $250 to $280. Apple shares closed at $236.41 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) from $44 to $40. Schlumberger shares closed at $32.31 on Friday.
- Barclays cut CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) price target from $53 to $41. CBS shares closed at $36.75 on Friday.
- UBS cut the price target for IBM (NYSE: IBM) from $170 to $140. IBM shares closed at $134.09 on Friday.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted the price target for State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from $51 to $64. State Street shares closed at $63.34 on Friday.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target on Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $152 to $149. Baidu closed at $103.74 on Friday.
