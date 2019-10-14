Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 8:25am   Comments
  • KeyBanc lowered Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) price target from $33 to $28. Allegheny Technologies shares closed at $21.32 on Friday.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered the price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $75 to $57. Delta Air shares closed at $52.95 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAP) price target from $24 to $20. Universal Stainless shares closed at $14.69 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. raised Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) price target from $26 to $31. Arconic shares closed at $26.45 on Friday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $450 to $415. Netflix shares closed at $282.93 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut the price target for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) from $21 to $18. JELD-WEN shares closed at $16.11 on Friday.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) from $139 to $180. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $95.81 on Friday.
  • J.P. Morgan raised the price target on The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) from $55 to $63. Southern Company closed at $61.52 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) from $48 to $43. Charles Schwab shares closed at $37.28 on Friday.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) from $93 to $90. Abbott shares closed at $79.63 on Friday.

