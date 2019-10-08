10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley lowered Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) price target from $36 to $30. Halliburton shares closed at $18.36 on Monday.
- UBS cut NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) price target from $17 to $13.5. NGL Energy Partners shares closed at $13.59 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo boosted Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) price target from $165 to $175. Chubb shares closed at $159.66 on Monday.
- Buckingham raised the price target for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) from $148 to $165. Watsco shares closed at $164.49 on Monday.
- Jefferies lifted the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $93 to $160. Microsoft shares closed at $137.12 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) from $54 to $16. Nektar Therapeutics closed at $18.67 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) from $24 to $8. Puma Biotechnology shares closed at $10.07 on Monday.
- Buckingham cut the price target for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) from $260 to $244. Lennox shares closed at $233.77 on Monday.
- UBS cut the price target for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE CAT) from $122 to $117. Caterpillar shares closed at $120.25 on Monday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from $66 to $60. Oracle closed at $54.80 on Monday.
