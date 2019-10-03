Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019
  • Ladenburg Thalmann lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA) price target from $32 to $29. Dova Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $28.23 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) price target from $140 to $145. Assurant shares closed at $122.03 on Wednesday.
  • Citi cut Weidai Ltd (NYSE: WEI) price target from $11.5 to $5.4. Weidai shares closed at $6.05 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham boosted the price target for Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from $60 to $67. Lennar shares closed at $57.82 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from $155 to $138. Acuity Brands shares closed at $114.97 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target on Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) from $172 to $168. Clorox closed at $149.35 on Wednesday.
  • JMP Securities cut the price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) from $38 to $32. Heron Therapeutics shares closed at $18.64 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) from $60 to $62. Public Service Enterprise shares closed at $61.29 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura cut the price target for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from $290 to $230. Arista Networks shares closed at $228.33 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target on Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) from $188 to $230. Raytheon closed at $191.28 on Wednesday.

