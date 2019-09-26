Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2019 8:51am   Comments
  • Buckingham raised KB Home (NYSE: KBH) price target from $33 to $39. KB Home shares closed at $32.38 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) price target from $86 to $57. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $71.28 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital lowered Macerich Co (NYSE: MA) price target from $40 to $33. Macerich shares closed at $32.05 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) from $3.5 to $2.4. Nio shares closed at $2.05 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from $155 to $172. Whirlpool shares closed at $150.36 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura boosted the price target on Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) from $165 to $175. Trade Desk shares closed at $194.58 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital lifted the price target for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) from $350 to $410. Boston Beer shares closed at $349.00 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target for DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) from $46 to $32. DXC Technology shares closed at $30.94 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) from $100 to $103. Comtech Telecomm shares closed at $34.97 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays cut the price target on HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from $44 to $42. HD Supply closed at $39.24 on Wednesday.

 

