Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2019 9:12am   Comments
Share:
  • Wells Fargo raised KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) price target from $120 to $150. KLA Corporation shares closed at $150.51 on Monday.
  • Cowen & Co. cut Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) price target from $91 to $86. Grubhub shares closed at $62.75 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) price target from $90 to $82. Comerica shares closed at $63.21 on Monday.
  • UBS lowered the price target for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) from $28 to $18. Domo shares closed at $15.95 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from $126 to $115. Phillips 66 shares closed at $102.17 on Monday.
  • Barclays raised the price target on AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from $31 to $35. AT&T shares closed at $36.79 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $45 to $58. Micron shares closed at $49.13 on Monday.
  • HSBC raised the price target for Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) from $52 to $80. Globant shares closed at $90.04 on Monday.
  • Piper Jaffray lowered the price target for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) from $64 to $49. Altria shares closed at $44.04 on Monday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) from $19 to $11. Whiting Petroleum closed at $8.04 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMA + DOMO)

64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up Over 100 Points; Domo Shares Tumble On Weak Forecast
Mid-Day Market Update: Avid Bioservices Falls Following Q1 Earnings; Endo International Shares Jump
46 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Genesco Earnings Beat Estimates
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Amazon Air Transport Provider, ATSG, Names New President