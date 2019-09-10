10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Wells Fargo raised KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) price target from $120 to $150. KLA Corporation shares closed at $150.51 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. cut Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) price target from $91 to $86. Grubhub shares closed at $62.75 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) price target from $90 to $82. Comerica shares closed at $63.21 on Monday.
- UBS lowered the price target for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) from $28 to $18. Domo shares closed at $15.95 on Monday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from $126 to $115. Phillips 66 shares closed at $102.17 on Monday.
- Barclays raised the price target on AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from $31 to $35. AT&T shares closed at $36.79 on Monday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $45 to $58. Micron shares closed at $49.13 on Monday.
- HSBC raised the price target for Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) from $52 to $80. Globant shares closed at $90.04 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray lowered the price target for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) from $64 to $49. Altria shares closed at $44.04 on Monday.
- Bank of America cut the price target on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) from $19 to $11. Whiting Petroleum closed at $8.04 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.