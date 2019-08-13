Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 9:14am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank raised Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) price target from $600 to $725. Mercadolibre shares closed at $623.65 on Monday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) from $ $120 to $116. EOG Resources shares closed at $77.92 on Monday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) from $13 to $8. SpartanNash shares closed at $9.45 on Monday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) from $28 to $15. Nine Energy shares closed at $9.25 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) from $207 to $234. NextEra Energy shares closed at $215.45 on Monday.
  • Buckingham Research lowered the price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) from $27 to $19. Gol Linhas shares closed at $19.02 on Monday.
  • Bank of America lowered the price target for Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) from $13 to $7. Clovis Oncology shares closed at $5.67 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from $74 to $50. Occidental Petroleum closed at $44.99 on Monday.
  • SVB Leerink lowered Avedro Inc (NASDAQ: AVDR) price target from $25 to $22. Avedro shares closed at $21.81 on Monday.
  • HSBC raised Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) price target from $245 to $250. Credicorp shares closed at $202.15 on Monday.

