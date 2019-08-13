10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Deutsche Bank raised Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) price target from $600 to $725. Mercadolibre shares closed at $623.65 on Monday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) from $ $120 to $116. EOG Resources shares closed at $77.92 on Monday.
- Barclays lowered the price target for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) from $13 to $8. SpartanNash shares closed at $9.45 on Monday.
- Raymond James cut the price target on Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) from $28 to $15. Nine Energy shares closed at $9.25 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) from $207 to $234. NextEra Energy shares closed at $215.45 on Monday.
- Buckingham Research lowered the price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) from $27 to $19. Gol Linhas shares closed at $19.02 on Monday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target for Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) from $13 to $7. Clovis Oncology shares closed at $5.67 on Monday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from $74 to $50. Occidental Petroleum closed at $44.99 on Monday.
- SVB Leerink lowered Avedro Inc (NASDAQ: AVDR) price target from $25 to $22. Avedro shares closed at $21.81 on Monday.
- HSBC raised Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) price target from $245 to $250. Credicorp shares closed at $202.15 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.