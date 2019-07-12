Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2019
  • Baird boosted the price target for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) from $93 to $100. Lincoln Electric shares closed at $80.69 on Thursday.
  • Roth Capital cut the price target on Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) from $5 to $3.5. Himax shares closed at $3.35 on Thursday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) price target from $51 to $43.5. Charles Schwab shares closed at $40.46 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) from $29 to $48. Array Biopharma shares closed at $46.82 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from $13 to $18. Snap shares closed at $15.57 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies cut Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) price target from $14 to $12. Sally Beauty shares closed at $11.73 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $145 to $160. Microsoft shares closed at $138.40 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) from $40 to $32. Healthcare Services shares closed at $30.84 on Thursday.
  • Northcoast Research lowered the price target for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) from $89 to $74. MSC Industrial shares closed at $71.08 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) from $359 to $371. Anthem shares closed at $303.88 on Thursday.

 

