10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2019 10:15am   Comments
  • Buckingham Research boosted the price target for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from $370 to $395. Boeing shares closed at $352.30 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target on Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) from $70 to $77. Crown Holdings shares closed at $61.01 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse cut Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) price target from $100 to $94. Allstate shares closed at $104.26 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $135 to $115. Take-Two shares closed at $117.16 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) from $11 to $6. Endo International shares closed at $4.21 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from $18 to $13. Bed Bath & Beyond shares closed at $11.52 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham Research lowered the price target for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) from $77 to $70. MSC Industrial Direct shares closed at $69.55 on Wednesday.
  • UBS raised Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) price target from $224 to $240. Air Products shares closed at $226.26 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from $35 to $23. Alcoa shares closed at $22.61 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan lifted Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) price target from $17 to $22. Weight Watchers shares closed at $21.84 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

