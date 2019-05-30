10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) from $6.5 to $8.25. Zynga shares closed at $6.19 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) from $44 to $30. Steel Dynamics shares closed at $26.72 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $240 to $231. Apple shares closed at $177.38 on Wednesday.
- Piper Jaffray cut the price target for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KLXE) from $29.5 to $25.5. KLX Energy shares closed at $22.32 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from $19 to $9. Teva shares closed at $9.70 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) from $65 to $53. Nucor shares closed at $50.76 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan raised Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) price target from $140 to $170. Penumbra shares closed at $137.01 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) from $11.5 to $15.5. Cypress Semiconductor shares closed at $17.25 on Wednesday.
- Barclays cut the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $192 to $150. Tesla shares closed at $189.86 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush cut the price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from $300 to $275. Palo Alto shares closed at $215.32 on Wednesday.
