10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2019 9:52am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from $70 to $60. Gilead Sciences shares closed at $66.89 on Friday.
  • Citi lowered Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $220 to $205. Apple shares closed at $178.97 on Friday.
  • Berenberg lowered the price target on Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT) from $120 to $110. Ingevity shares closed at $87.43 on Friday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from $22 to $12. Teva shares closed at $10.87 on Friday.
  • Jefferies lowered SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) price target from $76 to $45. SINA shares closed at $40.04 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE: HUYA) from $28 to $26. HUYA shares closed at $20.85 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $50 to $54. Activision Blizzard shares closed at $42.29 on Friday.
  • Cowen raised Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $2,400 to $2,500. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,823.28 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) price target from $53 to $37. Nutanix shares closed at $35.14 on Friday.
  • Stifel raised Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) price target from $22 to $24. Hibbett shares closed at $23.96 on Friday.

 

